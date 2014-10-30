ISTANBUL Oct 30 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan said on Thursday its net profit rose to 122.2 million Turkish lira ($55.5 million) in the third quarter, falling short of a Reuters poll forecast of 145 million lira.

The figure was, however, a sharp rise on the 80.6 million lira the company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, posted in the same period last year.

(1 US dollar = 2.2011 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)