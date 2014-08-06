REFILE-TSMC says to decide on U.S. chip plant next year
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, on Monday said it would take a decision next year on whether to build a U.S. chip plant.
ISTANBUL Aug 6 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan's net profit fell 41.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 150.9 million lira ($70 million), it said late on Tuesday, well below a Reuters poll forecast of 264.8 million lira.
The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales rose 8.8 percent to 3.2 billion lira in the second quarter. ($1 = 2.1573 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler)
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, on Monday said it would take a decision next year on whether to build a U.S. chip plant.
MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.
* Cerenis therapeutics announces that CARAT phase 2 study data on CER-001 have been presented at ACC annual meeting 2017