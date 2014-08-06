ISTANBUL Aug 6 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan's net profit fell 41.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 150.9 million lira ($70 million), it said late on Tuesday, well below a Reuters poll forecast of 264.8 million lira.

The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales rose 8.8 percent to 3.2 billion lira in the second quarter. ($1 = 2.1573 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler)