ISTANBUL Feb 19 Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey's Koc Holding, posted a 7 percent rise in 2014 net profit to 595 million lira ($244 million), falling short of market expectations.

A Reuters poll of seven brokerages had forecast the automaker would show a profit of 673 million lira.

Revenue grew 5 percent to 11.925 billion lira last year, the Istanbul-based company said in a filing to the stock exchange late on Wednesday.

($1 = 2.44 liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)