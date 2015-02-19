BRIEF-SPI Energy signs a letter of intent with Entrade Energiesysteme AG
* SPI Energy Co Ltd. Signs a letter of intent with entrade Energiesysteme AG
ISTANBUL Feb 19 Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey's Koc Holding, posted a 7 percent rise in 2014 net profit to 595 million lira ($244 million), falling short of market expectations.
A Reuters poll of seven brokerages had forecast the automaker would show a profit of 673 million lira.
Revenue grew 5 percent to 11.925 billion lira last year, the Istanbul-based company said in a filing to the stock exchange late on Wednesday.
($1 = 2.44 liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)
* Equinix - announced immediate availability of amazon web services direct connect cloud service in its munich international business exchange data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: