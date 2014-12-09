ISTANBUL Dec 9 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan said on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with Kaliningrad-based Avtotor Holding for the production of trucks and cabs in Russia.

The vehicles produced in Avtotor would be sold in the Russian market with first production set to start at the end of December, Ford Otosan said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

