June 28 Ford Motor Co said second-quarter
losses from its operations outside North America could be triple
the $190 million it posted in the first quarter, hurt by
continued weakness, mainly in Europe.
The second-largest U.S. automaker said its margins were
impacted by the competitive environment in Europe and expected
margin pressures to continue in the foreseeable future, it said
in a regulatory filing.
The company also listed competition and pricing pressure as
dragging on its South American business, while costs in the Asia
Pacific-Africa region grow faster than its volumes.
However, it still expects to be profitable in the second
quarter, driven by strong results from Ford North America and
Ford Credit.
Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks first spoke about his
expectations for the second quarter in an interview with The New
York Times.
In April, Shanks said the second quarter would be hit by
costs linked to new vehicle launches, added capacity and other
items.
The company's shares were down 3 percent in after market
trading. They closed at $10.09 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
