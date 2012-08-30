* TMC Fuel Injection System files federal lawsuit
* Ford accused of infringing patent through F-150 sales
* F-Series pickups are top-selling US vehicle
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 30 Ford Motor Co has been sued for
allegedly infringing a patent that covers a fuel-injection
system it uses in its top-selling F-150 truck.
According to a complaint made public on Thursday, TMC Fuel
Injection System of Wayne, Pennsylvania, is the assignee and
owner of the Jan. 2008 patent, which covers a fuel flow process
intended to improve overall fuel economy, lower exhaust
emissions and reduce idle speed.
It was invented in 2002 by a Harvard University-trained
engineer it employed, Shou Hou, who in later years communicated
several times with Ford personnel about TMC possibly licensing
the technology to the automaker, the complaint said.
TMC said that in August 2008 Ford decided against licensing
the technology, but nonetheless has been incorporating it in
vehicles including the F-150.
Saying it has been "irreparably harmed" by Ford's "willful
and deliberate" infringement, TMC is seeking a halt to any
infringement, plus compensatory and triple damages.
Todd Nissen, a Ford spokesman, had no immediate comment,
having yet to review the complaint.
TMC filed its case with the U.S. District Court in
Philadelphia.
Robert Sachs, a partner at Shrager, Spivey & Sachs, who
represents TMC, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Ford's F-Series pickups are by far the largest-selling
vehicle in the United States, as reported by automakers.
Sales totaled 350,455 from January to July, 44 percent
higher than No. 2-ranked Toyota Camry, and 57 percent higher
than the F-Series' main rival, the Chevrolet Silverado-C/K.
The case is TMC Fuel Injection System LLC v. Ford Motor Co,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No.
12-04971.