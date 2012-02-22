* More than doubles cash contrib to global pension plan
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Feb 21 Ford Motor Co is
pouring $3.8 billion into its global pension plan this year and
will invest its plan assets more heavily in bonds, as
the second-largest U.S. automaker moves more aggressively to
minimize its pension risks in a shaky market.
The planned cash injection, detailed in its annual
securities filing posted on Tuesday, dwarfs the $1.5 billion
Ford contributed in 2011. Ford also said 80 percent of its U.S.
pension plans will be invested in bonds within "the next several
years." Funds outside the United States have similar goals.
The outsized cash contribution and shift to bonds reflect
Ford's push to offset the challenges posed by rock-bottom
interest rates, market volatility and lower expectations for
investment returns.
"With the lower returns, over time you need to be putting
more into the plan to meet your liabilities," Morningstar
analyst David Whiston said. "Your liabilities don't change. You
still have to fund the plan."
Assets in Ford's pension plan earned 7.7 percent in 2011,
better than the broader U.S. stock market, which was flat, but
lower than the expected 8 percent return. Ford's long-term
return forecast is now 7.5 percent.
In the filing, Ford said it expected its pension assets to
match future benefit obligations in the next few years. If Ford
fully funds its pension plans by around 2015, the stock could
spike to $24 a share, nearly double its current level, Citigroup
analyst Itay Michaeli said last month.
Since Ford has already reinstated its dividend and chances
for a share buyback are slim, Whiston of Morningstar said "the
next best use of cash" is for Ford to fund its pension plan.
Other major companies, including Boeing Co and Alcoa
, plan large cash payments to their pension plans this
year. Ford's payout will be funded by cash from its automotive
operations.
MINIMIZING VOLATILITY
Ford last month reported a lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit as operations outside North America fell
short of expectations and commodity costs shot up across all
regions.
At the end of 2011, Ford's U.S. benefit obligations came to
nearly $49 billion. Outside the United States, Ford's pension
liability totaled a little more than $25 billion.
The size of a pension obligation is based on two factors -
discount rates and the expected return on plan assets. Both
rates and expected returns are now falling, forcing companies to
have more cash on hand to meet payments.
Over time, Ford plans to invest 80 percent of its U.S.
pension plan assets in bonds. The remainder would be invested in
"growth assets", including hedge funds and real estate.
"We believe this is a prudent way to further minimize the
volatility of our pension assets relative to the liabilities,"
Ford spokesman Todd Nissen said of the company's plan to shift
more assets into fixed income investments.
As recently as 2006, Ford targeted 70 percent in equities.
Starting in 2007, Ford changed its goal and aimed to invest 45
percent in fixed income.
Last month, Ford said it would put $3.5 billion in its
pension plan. In its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, Ford updated the figure to include $350
million in benefit payments for unfunded plans.
