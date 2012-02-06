(Corrects second paragraph to show that Ford examined the joint bid, and was not asked to do so by the Pentagon, as the company initially said)

WASHINGTON Feb 6 Ford Motor Co on Monday said it had decided not to participate in a new Pentagon competition to replace the U.S. military's fleet of workhorse Humvee vehicles.

Ford said it had examined a possible joint bid with defense contractor Raytheon Co and Future Force, but the three companies had decided they could not meet the U.S. Army's proposed schedule for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program.

"Ford, Raytheon and Future Force ... have reviewed the request for Proposal for the JLTV program and decided to pass because we are unable to meet the program's timing requirements," said Ford spokesman Mike Levine.

The Army issued a request for proposals for the multibillion-dollar program on Jan. 26. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa)