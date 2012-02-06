(Corrects second paragraph to show that Ford examined the joint
bid, and was not asked to do so by the Pentagon, as the company
initially said)
WASHINGTON Feb 6 Ford Motor Co on
Monday said it had decided not to participate in a new Pentagon
competition to replace the U.S. military's fleet of workhorse
Humvee vehicles.
Ford said it had examined a possible joint bid with defense
contractor Raytheon Co and Future Force, but the three
companies had decided they could not meet the U.S. Army's
proposed schedule for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV)
program.
"Ford, Raytheon and Future Force ... have reviewed the
request for Proposal for the JLTV program and decided to pass
because we are unable to meet the program's timing
requirements," said Ford spokesman Mike Levine.
The Army issued a request for proposals for the
multibillion-dollar program on Jan. 26.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa)