WASHINGTON Feb 6 Ford Motor Co said
on Monday it had decided not to participate in a new Pentagon
competition to replace the U.S. military's fleet of workhorse
Humvee vehicles.
Ford said it had examined a possible joint bid with defense
contractor Raytheon Co and Future Force, a private maker
of lightweight armor, but the three companies decided they could
not meet the U.S. Army's proposed schedule for the Joint Light
Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program.
"Ford, Raytheon and Future Force ... have reviewed the
request for Proposal for the JLTV program and decided to pass
because we are unable to meet the program's timing
requirements," said Ford spokesman Mike Levine.
Levine declined comment on when Ford first became interested
in the joint vehicle program, which is being led by the Army.
The trucks will be used by both the Army and Marines.
He said Ford had assembled the team that reviewed a possible
bid.
Raytheon declined comment, referring all questions to Ford.
Industry sources said Ford's decision to skip the
competition was a setback for some Army officials who had hoped
to drive down costs and move toward more commercial-type truck
production by bringing in the No. 2 U.S. automaker.
The Army had no immediate comment.
The service issued a request for proposals on Jan. 26 for
the multibillion-dollar program, one of few new development
programs available to U.S. companies as the Pentagon begins to
implement $487 billion in cuts to planned spending over the next
decade.
In the request, the Army said it planned to award up to
three contracts this summer for work on 22 prototypes of the new
truck to be used by the Army and Marine Corps.
Two other truck makers, Navistar International Corp
and Oshkosh Corp, have expressed interest in the
contest, as have several more traditional defense companies:
Britain's BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corp
teamed with privately held AM General, and Lockheed Martin Corp
.
Industry executives had expressed concerns last year about
the terms of the competition, prompting some speculation that
companies could skip the competition altogether unless the Army
backed off plans that would shift more risk to industry.
The Army is now looking for vehicles that cost around
$250,000 each, below previous estimates that put the cost of
each vehicle at well above $300,000.
