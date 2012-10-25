DETROIT Oct 25 Ford Motor Co's head of
Europe said on Thursday that state aid to struggling carmakers
would be untenable in the future, particularly during the deep
economic downturn in Europe.
Stephen Odell, chief executive of Ford of Europe, also
pointed out that there was some questions among some automakers
about the legality of Peugeot SA's government-backed
refinancing deal announced this week
"I don't think it's sustainable for support from governments
to keep competitive companies going forward, particularly in a
protracted downsized economy," Odell said, during a conference
call in which Ford provided more details about its restructuring
in Europe, which includes closing three plants.