Oct 21 Ford Motor Co (F.N) is within one notch
of investment grade credit rating at two of the three major
ratings agencies after Standard and Poor's Ratings Service on
Friday boosted the automaker two notches up its ratings
ladder.
S&P said the outlook for Ford is "stable."
This follows an upgrade of one notch by Fitch Ratings on
Thursday. Fitch also rates Ford at BB+, the highest level of
"speculative" or "junk" status, one notch below the lowest
"investment grade" rating.
Moody's Investors Service has Ford rated two notches below
its lowest level of investment grade. Moody's rates Ford at Ba2
on its credit risk ladder.
Ford was last at investment grade in 2005, the year before
it borrowed heavily to finance its restructuring.
On Wednesday, Ford unionized workers voted nearly 2-to-1 to
ratify a new four-year labor deal between the automaker and the
Untied Auto Workers. [ID:nN1E79I05S]
Ford said on Thursday the new labor deal would increase
costs less than 1 percent annually, and higher bonuses would be
offset by savings in more flexible manufacturing processes and
work schedules. [ID:nN1E79J0F6]
S&P said of the new four-year labor contract, "We believe
the contract will allow for continued profitability and cash
generation in North America. Ford has a two-year track record
of profits and cash flow generation in its global automotive
operations, supported by strong performance in North America."
S&P analyst Robert Schulz said Ford's automotive operating
cash flow in 2011 will be "at least" $5 billion.
S&P also said the company has "good prospects for
generating at least $2 billion in automotive cash flow in
2012."
Fitch said a further upgrade to BBB-, investment grade, or
higher is likely if Ford stays on a course for lowering its
debt to $10 billion by 2015 as the automaker plans. Ford's debt
at the end of the second quarter was $14 billion.
S&P on Friday also raised the rating for Ford unit Ford
Motor Credit Co LLC to BB+ from BB-.
Ford Chief Financial Officer Lewis Booth said on Thursday
that the company may reinstate a dividend before the ratings
agencies certify it as investment grade, but did not offer an
estimate on the timing of the dividend.
J.P. Morgan in a research note said on Friday, "We think a
dividend is likely in the next six months, but we expect Ford
to start at a fairly small or modest yield initially with the
aim of announcing progressive dividend increases in the
future."
Ford shares were up 3.2 percent at $12.07 on Friday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
Ford shares are up 29 percent since the automaker's
negotiators reached a tentative labor contract with the UAW on
Oct. 4. In that same stretch of time, the S&P 500 is up 12
percent.
