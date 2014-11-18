BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says board approved an annual budget of about $4.85 mln for 2017
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
DETROIT Nov 18 Ford Motor Co on Tuesday said it is recalling about 65,000 Fusion sedans in North America because the key can be removed from the ignition even if the car is not in the "park" position 30 minutes after the ignition is off, the company said.
Ford said it is not aware of any injuries or crashes as a result of this issue.
This is caused by a programming fault in the instrument cluster of the sedans, Ford said.
Affected are some 2014 and 2015 model year Fusion sedans, including Ford's primary version as well as Energi and hybrid versions built through October 31.
Ford said about 56,500 of the Fusion sedans under the recall are registered in the United States, about 6,000 in Canada and about 2,350 in Mexico.
Cars brought into dealerships will have part of the vehicle computers reprogrammed, at no cost.
The Fusion is Ford's best-selling sedan in the U.S. market. Its sales through October this year were about 250,000, up 20 percent from the first 10 months of last year.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
* Maxim power corp. Announces 2016 financial and operating results