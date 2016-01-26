Jan 26 Ford Motor Co said it is expanding its safety recall on vehicles that have Takata Corp's airbag inflators after Takata declared that those inflators were defective.

The expanded recall includes all 2004-2006 Ford Rangers built in North America.

Ford said a total of 391,394 Ford Rangers are now affected by the expanded recall, including 361,692 in the United States and federalized territories and 29,334 in Canada.(ford.to/1UohrVD)

U.S. regulators on Friday announced a new recall of about 5 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata Corp 7312.T air bags.