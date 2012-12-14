BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
DETROIT Dec 14 U.S. safety regulators upgraded a probe of about 480,000 Ford Motor Co sedans to examine floor mats that may interfere with the accelerator pedal, according to documents filed on Friday.
In 2008-2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ sedans, unsecured or double stacked floor mats under the driver's foot well may block the accelerator pedal from returning to idle.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it upgraded its investigation to an engineering analysis to further assess the scope of the problem.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.