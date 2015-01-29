(Headline and lead corrected to reflect CEO intention was to
say January sales of F-Series trucks, not just F-150)
DETROIT Jan 29 Ford Motor Chief Executive
Mark Fields said that sales of the company's profitable and
best-selling pickup trunk line, the F-Series, are on a pace to
show the best January since 2004.
Ford introduced an aluminum body F-150 in the fall and
continues to ramp up production of the new truck.
The F-150 is key to the company's profit in North America,
which is was easily the best performing region for Ford in 2014.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)