REFILE- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
DETROIT Jan 29 Ford Motor Co, the second-largest U.S. automaker, posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on the strength of its North American operations, but predicted a wider loss in Europe due to persistent weakness in the region.
Ford reported a per-share operating profit of 31 cents for the quarter, better than the average analyst estimate of 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ford said quarterly revenue totaled $36.5 billion, with the lion's share coming from its North American operations.
In Europe, Ford lost more than $1.75 billion last year, about in line with its outlook for a loss of more than $1.5 billion.
Ford deepened its 2013 loss estimate in the troubled region to $2 billion. Previously, the automaker said it expected its 2013 performance in Europe to be roughly equal to its 2012 loss.
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.