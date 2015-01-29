DETROIT Jan 29 Ford Motor Co's quarterly
earnings beat Wall Street earnings expectations on Thursday, and
the automaker maintained its 2015 profit forecast.
Excluding special items, fourth-quarter earnings were 26
cents per share, which beat expectations of 23 cents per share
by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was $52 million, or 1 cent per share, a fall from
$3.07 billion a year earlier, when results were boosted by a
one-time $2.1 billion special tax item.
Ford took a one-time charge of $800 million for an
accounting change in Venezuela that also shields its future
earnings from the volatile currency and operations there.
Revenue of $35.9 billion topped expectations of $34.54
billion by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In North America, Ford made a pretax profit of $6.9 billion
in 2014, which will yield an annual bonus for about 50,000
union-represented workers of $6,900 per person, down from $8,800
in 2013.
Ford maintained its forecast for 2015 pretax profit of
between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)