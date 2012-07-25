July 25 Ford Motor Co reported a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but
roughly doubled its forecast for losses in Europe, where a
deepening economic crisis pushed industry auto sales to their
lowest level in nearly 20 years.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker now expects to lose more than $1
billion in Europe. Earlier this year, Ford forecast an annual
loss of between $500 million and $600 million.
Ford posted second-quarter net income of $1 billion, or 26
cents per share, down from $ 2.4 billion, or 59 cents per share,
a year ago. Revenue fell 6.2 percent to $33.3 billion.
Excluding one-time items, Ford earned 30 cents per share. On
average, analysts expected a profit of 28 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The automaker relied entirely on North America and Ford
Motor Credit to turn a profit in the second quarter. In a
statement, Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said the automaker
was reviewing its strategy in Europe, but added that it was
"premature" to discuss details.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall; editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)