DEARBORN, Mich., July 24 Ford Motor Co's
operating earnings for the second quarter beat Wall Street
expectations as better-than-expected profit in North America and
Europe countered weaker results than expected in Asia Pacific
and South America.
Excluding one-time items, Ford showed a profit of $2.6
billion, or 40 cents per share, which topped the
36-cent-per-share forecast by analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter, Ford's net income was $1.3 billion, or 32
cents per share, up from $1.23 billion, or 30 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Ford set a record for operating profit in North America at
$2.44 billion, and it showed its first profit in Europe in three
years.
