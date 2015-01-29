Jan 29 Ford Motor Co has two big
challenges in 2015 - narrowing its loss in Europe where it
trails key rivals, and rebuilding North American margins which
drive overall profits.
Ford reported fourth-quarter results Thursday and lowered
its 2015 forecast for Europe, saying it will not lose as much as
the $1 billion it lost last year.
Just four months ago, Ford told investors it would lose $250
million in Europe in 2015. It lost money in the region last year
despite boosting revenue by $2.2 billion and selling more cars
than the previous year. Ford lost $121 million in Russia in the
fourth quarter.
Ford's troubles in Europe stand out because rivals General
Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
are gaining traction in a market that has been down
since the global recession.
FCA this week posted its first quarterly profit in Europe
since 2007, in part because it has no major investments in the
stumbling Russian market. GM affirmed its forecast for a
profitable European auto business next year.
"Obviously, the situation in Russia is going to continue to
impact us and will be a drag on our earnings for a period of
time," Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields said Thursday.
FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said Wednesday he expects a
profitable year for its European operations. He steered clear of
big investments in Russia earlier in this decade when rivals
were jumping in.
"Europe remains a big question mark that's going to overhang
both Ford and GM for the foreseeable future," John Brager,
senior credit analyst with Hermes Investment Management, said in
London on Thursday.
In North America, Ford's 2014 profit margins fell to 8.4
percent from 10.2 percent the previous year. In the fourth
quarter, North American margins were 7.4 percent, down from 8.2
percent a year before, in large part because of an expensive
remaking and launch of an aluminum body F-150 pickup truck,
company executives said.
The F-series truck line drives Ford's performance in North
America, the region that in 2014 contributed $6.9 billion in
pretax profit, more than the company's total pretax profit after
losses elsewhere.
Ford told investors last fall that North American margins
this year would range from 8 to 9 percent, down from more than 9
percent on average from 2010 to 2013. Ford executives warned
that consumers may not pay the full costs of technology to cut
greenhouse gas emissions because gasoline is cheap.
Gasoline prices have fallen sharply since then.
Ford's North American auto margins could be at the low end
of the forecast range early this year, Chief Financial Officer
Bob Shanks said. "We might have the opportunity to operate at
the higher end of that range, but I think it's too early to
say."
Crosstown rival GM is sticking to a promise to deliver 10
percent profit margins in North America by 2016 while reaching
total profit margins of 9 to 10 percent by early next decade.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said Ford and its rivals
will be challenged by the impact of the strong dollar and tough
competition in the U.S. pickup market.
"We believe any achievement within the company's pretax
guidance would be highly respectable and even impressive," Jonas
wrote.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing By Joe White and Richard
Chang)