March 15 Ford Motor Co expanded and extended a revolving credit facility by two years on Thursday as part of the No. 2 U.S. automaker's effort to bolster its balance sheet and ultimately reach an investment-grade credit rating.

Ford enlarged its credit revolver to $9.3 billion from $8.9 billion. Of that figure, $9 billion now matures on Nov. 30, 2015, two years later than initially expected. The other $300 million will mature in 2013 as planned.

The moves "represents an important source of committed liquidity and financial flexibility for Ford," Ford Treasurer Neil Schloss said in a statement. The offer was "significantly oversubscribed" by banks, Schloss said.

The revolver is a part of the more than $23 billion Ford borrowed in late 2006 to support its turnaround, secured by assets including the Blue Oval logo. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)