* Ford sees "no jitters" yet among Russia car buyers
* Forecasts 2011 Russia sales of 2.2-2.7 million
* Counts on government support after elections
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, Oct 1 U.S. carmaker Ford is
confident sales growth in Russia will hold up amid tough
economic conditions and that the government will support Western
involvement in the industry long after upcoming elections, its
new Russia chief said on Saturday.
"It seems the Russian market does not have any jitters.
Demand remains strong," said Ted Cannis, who took over as the
new CEO of the joint venture between Ford and Russian player
Sollers last month.
He said the company was expecting overall Russian car sales
to be "2.6-2.7 million" for 2011, above the Association of
European Businesses (AEB) forecast of 2.45 million.
Russian car sales halved in 2009 as the global economic
crisis caused a slump in demand and dried up access to credit,
but the market has recovered sharply, with 2011 growth expected
at 30 percent.
Cannis was speaking at the launch of Ford-Sollers -- a joint
venture that will nearly treble Ford's production capacity in
Russia and allow it to take advantage of state-sponsored
incentives such as free import tariffs on parts.
Western carmakers including Renault and Volkswagen
(VOWG_p.DE) as well as Ford have been ramping up Russian
production to take advantage of the scheme, part of the
government's plan to strengthen its industrial base and reduce
the economy's dependence on oil and gas.
Ford-Sollers plans to start production of Ford Transit vans
and Ford Explorers at Sollers' factories from 2012.
"The government is being very proactive with its auto
industry, which doesn't always happen. It is trying to construct
a business, bringing in expertise, infrastructure and
experience," said Cannis, who has worked in Turkey, Brazil and
Argentina during his 20-year career at Ford .
He denied that Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's plans to run
in next year's presidential election, replacing his protege
Dmitry Medvedev, could lead to changes to auto industry policy.
"We met with the government over the past two days and (if
anything) were more reassured," he said.
Putin has been a more active supporter of the car industry
than Medvedev, leading the crisis-driven bail-out of state
carmaker AvtoVAZ and appearing on television in summer
2010 driving a yellow Lada.
