FRANKFURT May 14 Ford Sollers, the Russian
joint venture of U.S. carmaker Ford, said on Tuesday it
will invest $274 million to build a new powertrain plant in
Tatarstan, expected to employ some 500 workers.
The factory will be based in the Russian republic's town of
Elabuga where the JV already produces vehicles, and it will
manufacture three different versions of the 1.6 litre Duratec
engines from December 2015.
Formed in late 2011, the JV operates three assembly plants
in Russia. In 18 months, Ford Sollers has advanced from building
just two cars - the Focus and Mondeo - to seven today, including
the Galaxy, S-MAX, Transit, Kuga and Explorer.