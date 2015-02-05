By Sonya Dowsett and Joe White
| MADRID/DETROIT
MADRID/DETROIT Feb 5 U.S. car manufacturer Ford
announced on Thursday the final part of a 2.3 billion euro
($2.6 billion) expansion of its operations in Spain, in what it
called the biggest ever investment in the country's auto
industry.
The investment consists of an initial 1.1 billion euros
announced in 2011, followed by another 1.2 billion euros since
2013, Ford said.
The investment in the Spanish plant continues a trend of
auto production moving south in Europe, where wages tend to be
lower. Ford closed a factory in Belgium last year as part of a
restructuring of its loss-making European operations.
Just as Mexico has a thriving motor industry making vehicles
for much of the Americas, its Spanish counterpart is prospering
by keeping labour costs down and targetting markets abroad.
Around 80 percent of the Ford plant's production is for export.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy visited the Ford plant
in the eastern region of Valencia on Thursday and said the auto
industry had played a key part in the recuperation of the
Spanish economy. The European Commission has sharply increased
its forecasts for Spanish economic growth this year.
The investments will allow Ford to build six different model
lines, up from four currently, and expand exports to markets
outside of Europe, including shipments of Transit Connect
compact vans to the United States, a company spokesman said.
Once the expansions are complete, the Valencia plant will
have capacity to build 450,000 vehicles a year. That will make
Valencia one of the two largest assembly operations in Ford's
global manufacturing system, along with the automaker's factory
in Chongqing, China.
Ford employs around 8,000 people at the facility, the
company said, up from just below 5,000 in early 2013. Spain's
car industry, including auto parts manufacturers which spring up
around factories to supply production lines, created 26,800 jobs
in 2014, according to Spanish car producers' association ANFAC.
With Spanish unemployment at 24 percent, unions keen to
protect jobs have accepted flexible work practices and salary
freezes, which together with close links to a world-class
domestic car parts industry have helped attract the orders.
($1 = 0.8750 euros)
(Additional reporting by Robert Hetz; editing by Susan Thomas)