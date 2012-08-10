Aug 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its outlook on Ford Motor Co to "positive" from "stable," saying the second-largest U . S. automaker's performance in North America continues to support good overall automotive cash flow and profitability.

S&P, which reaffirmed its "BB+" credit rating on Ford, said it could raise the rating to "investment grade" if "among other factors, Ford demonstrates it can improve the balance of profitability across regions."

"We believe Ford will act with increasing decisiveness and commitment to restructure Europe to profitability in the face of likely several more years of weak vehicle sales there," the ratings agency said.

Moody's Investors Service's and Fitch Ratings have already upgraded the company's credit rating.

A credit rating upgrade will allow the company to lower its borrowing costs and increase the number of potential buyers for its bonds.

The last time Ford was rated as investment grade by all the three major ratings agencies was in May 2005.