DETROIT, Sept 8 Ford Motor Co Executive
Chairman Bill Ford said new technologies that allow cars to talk
to each other and drive themselves may scare some people, so the
industry will need to allow consumers to opt out of such
features.
"A lot of this really cool technology ... kind of freaks
some people out," he said on Monday at an "intelligent
transportation" conference here.
"Some people hear 'autonomous driving,' and say 'Oh my God,
I never want to get into that vehicle,'" he added, referring to
self-driving technology. "Other people say, 'I don't want my car
talking to other cars. That's terrible.' We have to do this
thoughtfully."
Ford said privacy issues will be important as connected and
self-driving vehicles are developed to reduce traffic deaths and
congestion. "We believe, at Ford, that opting in is important so
people do have that comfort."
Automakers are racing to develop such features as cars that
apply brakes automatically when they sense an impending
collision or slow down because a vehicle ahead on the highway
has warned that traffic has stopped. In addition, Internet
search company Google Inc is developing the technology
for a completely driverless car.
General Motors Co said on Sunday that it will
introduce a car in 2016 that communicates with other vehicles
and will also introduce a vehicle that incorporates
semi-automated hands-free driving technology.
Bill Ford told the audience he saw an accident on Sunday in
which a man who was texting while driving hit a tree. Some
features will help avoid that situation, but most automakers
have said a vehicle like Google's driverless car remains far off
in the future.
"Right now, you have to have eyes on the road, hands on the
wheel and it's going to be that way for a while," Ford said.
"Even as we start putting in a lot of these features that will
assist you, the driver still has to be vigilant and in control."
When the industry evolves to the point where Google's
planned technology is feasible, it will not seem a big deal
because these new features will have been added gradually over
time, he said.
But the technologies are coming as world population grows
and more people move to cities, Ford said. "You cannot shove two
cars in every garage in Mumbai. In fact, it's preposterous."
The ultimate vision is all forms of transportation on a
single network communicating with each other, he said. The
industry has to collaborate to make it work, however, as you
cannot have Ford vehicles talking only with other Fords.
He also said he thinks electric-powered cars are "probably
the way to go," but an over-reliance on coal-fired plants to
power pure electric cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles is not the
ideal solution.
