BRIEF-Opel CEO says merger with PSA makes sense in principle
* Says merger with PSA makes sense in principle, doing everything to create sustainable future for Opel Further company coverage:
DETROIT, March 8 Ford Motor Co is urging shareholders to reject a mini-tender offer by Toronto-based TRC Capital Corp to buy up to 8 million shares in the No. 2 U.S. automaker.
TRC is seeking to buy the shares, which would represent 0.21 percent of Ford's common stock, for $11.70 apiece. Ford's stock was trading up 1.6 percent at $12.43 on Thursday afternoon.
"This does not benefit our shareholders in any way, which is why we are recommending that they reject the mini-tender offer," Ford spokesman Jay Cooney said on Thursday.
Ford was notified of TRC's move on Feb. 29. TRC made similar offers for shares of U.S. Steel Corp in November and Marathon Petroleum Corp last month. (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BERLIN, Feb 17 German government representatives have met with bosses at General Motors and Peugeot regarding talks between the two carmakers on the French group buying GM's European arm Opel, a spokeswoman for the German economy ministry said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 Workers' representatives of General Motors' European arm Opel are prepared to hold "constructive" talks with prospective new owner PSA Group if the French group buys Opel, known as Vauxhall in Britain, they said on Friday.