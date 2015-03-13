DETROIT, March 13 Ford Motor Co's launch
of its redesigned, aluminum-intensive 2015 F-Series remains on
track, and fleet customers will have their orders filled in
greater numbers in the second quarter as production accelerates,
a top executive said on Friday.
With the F-Series, including the popular F-150, the
top-selling vehicle in the United States and a key profit driver
for the No. 2 U.S. automaker, analysts and investors have been
watching closely the launch of the new model that began last
fall. On Friday, Ford began production of the truck at a second
U.S. plant, in Kansas City.
"We are on schedule," Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of the
Americas, told Reuters. "Everything is going to plan very
nicely."
He reaffirmed company statements that early production is
being shipped to meet consumer demand and thus retail sales of
the truck are up, while fleet sales are down. He said that
spread would be more pronounced in the March U.S. sales results,
and fleet customers would see more of their demand met in the
second quarter.
