July 19 An arbitrator has sided with Ford Motor Co in a grievance brought by unionized workers who had sought compensation for pay and benefits that the United Auto Workers employees said non-union salaried workers received, according to the UAW's Ford Department.

The unionized workers claimed that it was in their contract with Ford that they get the same wages and benefits given to salaried workers.

The UAW Ford Department announced the arbitrator's decision on its Facebook page.

There are about 41,000 UAW-represented Ford workers, all of them in the United States. (Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)