Oct 4 A tentative deal between Ford Motor Co
(F.N) and the United Auto Workers union offers a richer payout
for Ford's 41,000 workers than the newly ratified contract at
General Motors Co (GM.N). [ID:nS1E78J18W]
The UAW expects ratification of the Ford deal by Oct. 17,
two days before the expiration of the union's current labor
contract with Chrysler Group LLC, controlled by Fiat SpA
FIA.MI.
Highlights of the Ford deal:
JOBS/INVESTMENTS
* The deal creates 5,750 hourly jobs, on top of 7,000 new
and retained jobs previously announced as a target by Ford.
* Ford pledged to invest $6.2 billion to retool and upgrade
its U.S. plants. Of that total, $4.8 billion was not previously
disclosed.
* Ford will shift some assembly of the Ford Fusion sedan to
its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, from Mexico, and add a second
shift of workers at the U.S. factory. The plant will also
receive the next-generation Mustang.
* Ford will invest more than $1 billion in the Kansas City
assembly plant, which now builds the F-Series truck. A second
shift will be added in 2012. The next generation F-Series truck
and a small van, the Transit Connect, will be built at the
plant.
* The Louisville assembly plant will build the new Ford
Escape crossover in 2012 as well as a new product, which will
require a third shift.
* The Twin Cities assembly plant in Minnesota will close
with the end of the Ford Ranger small pick-up truck at the end
of 2011.
ENTRY-LEVEL WORKERS
* Entry-level wages will rise from about $15.50 an hour to
as much as $19.28 an hour by the end of the four-year
agreement, in line with hourly pay at GM.
* Improvement to health care coverage, including unlimited
$20 co-pay office visits and annual physicals.
BONUSES
* Over the life of the contract, veteran Ford workers could
receive at least $16,000 in bonuses and other lump sum
payments. That does not include profit-sharing bonuses for the
second half of 2011 and for 2012 through 2014.
* Veteran UAW workers will get a $6,000 bonus when the deal
is ratified. Workers with less than a year of seniority will
get a signing bonus of $5,000.
* All workers will get $1,500 in "inflation protection"
bonuses each year from 2012 to 2015.
* Profit-sharing will be based on North American profits,
instead of the more narrow measure of U.S. earnings. Ford will
have to report North American profits in its regulatory
filings.
* Profit-sharing bonuses will be paid annually. For 2011,
the first six months of the year dictate a pre-tax
profit-sharing bonus of $3,752.
HEALTHCARE COVERAGE
* Co-payments for prescription drugs will increase 3
percent a year over the life of the contract, capped at a $1
increase per prescription.
* The UAW and Ford are discussing a way to divert 10
percent of the profit-sharing fund to the UAW Retiree Medical
Benefits Trust.
BUYOUTS
* $50,000 bonus for eligible employees who retire by the
end of March 2012
* $100,000 bonus for skilled trades who retire by the end
of March 2012
* Skilled trades will also be offered a one-time payment of
$50,000 to shift to a production job with lower hourly wages.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman)