DETROIT, Sept 13 The United Auto Workers and
Ford Motor Co (F.N) agreed on Tuesday to an extension of the
current contract for about 41,000 union workers beyond
Wednesday night's expiration, the company and union officials
said.
A UAW official said the extension is "day by day," but does
not indicate how long beyond the Wednesday expiration the
current four-year pact will be extended.
Talks between UAW and GM officials are expected to continue
into the night on Tuesday, GM said.
The UAW is expected to work to complete a contract for
workers at General Motors Co (GM.N) first and then turn its
focus to pacts at Chrysler and Ford, those familiar with the
talks said.
The sources declined to be identified because negotiations
are private.
Chrysler is managed and majority-owned by Italy's Fiat SpA
FIA.MI.
GM has about 49,000 UAW-represented workers and Chrysler
has about 23,150.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman; editing
by Andre Grenon)