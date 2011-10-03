(Repeats to additional subscribers)
DETROIT Oct 2 The United Auto Workers on
Sunday night called its local union plant officials to Detroit
for a Tuesday meeting in anticipation of reaching an agreement
with Ford Motor Co (F.N) on a new four-year contact, the UAW
said.
Michele Martin, UAW spokeswoman, said the union "hopes" it
will have an agreement to present to the local union leaders at
the Tuesday meeting.
Sunday night, UAW and Ford negotiators continued
negotiations for the seventh consecutive day. Talks began in
late July.
Martin said the union plant leaders were called on Sunday
in order for them to travel to Detroit in time for the Tuesday
meeting. She said there was no guarantee that there will be a
deal in hand by Tuesday, however.
Ford's 41,000 unionized workers expect to reach a richer
deal than one ratified last week for 48,500 General Motors Co
(GM.N) workers.
Unlike GM and Chrysler Group LLC, Ford did not undergo a
federally funded bankruptcy and bailout in 2009. Also, it is
the only one of the three Detroit automakers where workers can
call a strike.
Ford hourly UAW workers filed a grievance against the
company that has yet to be settled, but may be part of the deal
now said to be near. The grievance says that Ford gave pay
increases to its salaried workers, but not similar increases to
its hourly workforce.
The union reached a deal with GM on Sept. 17 and last week
workers ratified a four-year contract that calls for bonuses
rather than wage increases for most workers and pay increases
for lower-paid "second-tier" employees.
The UAW turned its primary attention to the Ford talks on
Sept. 21 after talks at Chrysler stalled.
The contracts at all three automakers were to expire on
Sept. 14, but were extended. Ford's contract was extended
indefinitely and Chrysler's contract was extended to Oct. 19.
Chrysler has about 23,500 UAW-represented workers. It also
is in the weakest financial position among the three. Sergio
Marchionne, chief executive of both Chrysler and Fiat SpA
FIA.MI is under pressure to hold the line on costs.
An agreement with Chrysler may be the most difficult for
the UAW among the Detroit companies, analysts say.
Fiat took management control of Chrysler after the No.3
U.S. automaker's bankruptcy and this year became its majority
owner.
If Chrysler and the union are not able to reach an
agreement, unresolved issues will go to arbitration.
