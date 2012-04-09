April 9 Ford Motor Co is recalling 140,310 Focus cars from model year 2012 in the United States to repair a potential problem with the passenger-side windshield wiper motor, according to U.S. safety regulators.

A seal plug in the wiper motor electrical connector may be missing, allowing water into the motor's electrical connection, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That could result in an inoperative wiper on the passenger side, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford said no accidents or injuries had been reported related to the issue. Owners will be notified the week of May 21, and the wiper motor connector will be cleaned and sealed as needed, NHTSA said.

In separate NHTSA documents, Chrysler, which is controlled by Fiat, is recalling 1,689 2012 model Jeep Patriot and Compass sport utility vehicles that may have been built with a fuel tank assembly containing a damaged rollover valve. In an accident or rollover, fuel could leak and increase the risk of a fire, NHTSA said.

Chrysler said in a NHTSA filing that it was not aware of any accidents, leaks, fires or injuries related to the issue. The recall is expected to begin by June. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)