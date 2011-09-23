* Industrywide Sept sales running ahead of Jan-Aug pace
* More economic uncertainty now than at start of year
DEARBORN, Mich, Sept 23 U.S. auto industry
sales in September are running slightly ahead of the pace seen
through the first eight months of the year, but Ford Motor Co
(F.N) remains wary of the weak economy, the automaker's U.S.
sales analyst said on Friday.
George Pipas said he sees U.S. sales this month slightly
better than the 12.73 million annual sales rate seen through
August, and Ford expects that pace to at least be matched in
the fourth quarter. The estimate includes medium and heavy
trucks.
The industry is on pace for its strongest month since
April, Pipas said.
But with bad employment news and a weak housing market,
Ford is at least looking at the "scenario" of a double-dip
recession, he said.
"It's a scenario, but it's not our plan," Pipas told
reporters at Ford's headquarters.
"You can't ignore the economic data coming in, so you have
to attach some level of probability to it, but ... our plan is
that economic growth is going to be slow over the next several
quarters," he said, adding there was more uncertainty now than
at the start of the year.
While Pipas acknowledged the next several years will be
challenging for the economy, he said U.S. monthly auto sales
have remained in the 12 million range on an annual basis
instead of sliding.
"I don't know that auto sales are going to fall that much
more," he said.
Pipas also said Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Honda Motor
Co (7267.T) by the end of the month will have recovered from
the tight supply of cars they suffered from after parts
shortages caused by the March earthquake in Japan.
"It will be pretty much a no-excuses industry as we get
into the fourth quarter, and October sort of marks the
beginning of that," he said.
Pipas said those improved inventories have not resulted in
higher incentives in the industry, however, as deals in
September were largely matching those in August.
"I don't see any evidence about the much talked about
incentive escalation as inventories have improved," he said.
Pipas also said sales of full-sized pickup trucks have
rebounded as gas prices have fallen, despite little help from
the housing market.
He said sales of the big pickups made up 13 percent of
retail sales in September, compared with 9 to 10 percent in
April and May. The September rate is the highest since
December.
The industry will report September auto sales on Oct. 3.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by John
Wallace)