* Chicago workers vote 77 pct to reject proposed pact
* Chrysler workers to vote over next 2 weeks
* GM workers ratified their contract in late Sept.
* Ford shares down less than 1 pct; GM shares down 1.6 pct
(Adds details from postings, analyst comment; updates share
price)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Oct 13 Workers at a Ford Motor Co
(F.N) plant in Chicago overwhelmingly rejected a proposed
four-year labor contract, the second "no" vote at a Ford plant
this week, throwing into doubt the prospects for ratification.
Workers at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant voted 77 percent
to reject the pact, which would cover 41,000 Ford factory
workers represented by the United Auto Workers union, a local
official said.
As of Thursday, less than 20 percent of the overall vote
has been completed at Ford, according to a posting by UAW Local
551, which represents the Chicago workers.
The "no" vote to reject the contract was ahead with almost
55 percent. An official tally by the union has not been
released.
UAW President Bob King said on Wednesday he was confident
the pact would be ratified and that the weakening economy would
undercut the union's position if the two sides were forced back
into bargaining.
A rejection of the proposed contract at Ford would open the
door to a period of uncertainty at the No. 2 U.S. automaker.
The two sides might return to negotiations, or the union might
give Ford a 72-hour strike deadline, analysts said.
"This will put tremendous pressure on Bob King and the UAW
leadership," said Gary Chaison, a labor professor at Clark
University.
The proposed UAW contract at Ford is the richest of the
deals offered to workers at the Detroit automakers. In one of
the key differences, Ford workers would get a signing bonus of
$6,000 each, compared with just $5,000 for workers at General
Motors Co (GM.N) and $1,750 at Chrysler Group LLC FIA.MI.
Over the term of the contract, Ford workers are guaranteed
at least $16,000 in bonuses. GM workers would get $11,500 at a
minimum. At Chrysler, the weakest of the Detroit Three,
guaranteed payout is just $5,750.
But in a debate that played out on Facebook and in union
halls around the Midwest, UAW-represented workers at Ford
challenged the fairness of the contract, given the strength of
the automaker's rebound and the bonuses paid to executives led
by Chief Executive Alan Mulally.
"I've heard folks say anyone who doesn't vote yes is
stupid," said a posting on the UAW's Ford Facebook page. "I say
anyone who doesn't vote no is perpetuating the divide and
conquer mentality."
Other workers and union officials warned about the
consequences of a no vote. In a posting, the UAW local that
represents Ford's Kansas City truck plant warned that a "no"
vote would endanger "house payments," "car payments" and
"Christmas presents."
Ford workers would receive only $200 in strike assistance
per week from the UAW.
"A no vote will lead to a strike. How long will it last?
How will it be resolved? Will the next contract be better or
worse? No one knows," the message from Local 249 said.
Ford shares closed down 4 cents at $11.34. The stock has
gained 17 percent since the start of the month.
'TROUBLING,' BUT NOT 'FATAL'
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said the "contentious"
nature of the Ford ratification vote suggested the automaker
negotiated a good deal for shareholders.
"A strike might be a legal option within the UAW's rights,
but carries risks given public opinion in the current economic
environment," Jonas said in a note for clients that recommended
buying Ford shares on uncertainty over the labor contract.
Chaison and other labor experts said they were surprised by
the wide margin in favor of the no vote at Ford's Chicago
assembly plant, but they expected the contract to be ratified
by a narrow margin.
"The Chicago vote is a troubling, though hardly fatal
sign," said Harley Shaiken, a labor expert at the University of
California-Berkeley who is close to the UAW.
Tom Saybolt, a former Ford attorney who now teaches at the
University of Detroit-Mercy law school, said a rejection of the
Ford contract would put in danger the 12,000 jobs Ford has
promised to create or maintain.
"Ford has made job commitments, but if you push these guys
too hard, Mexico is going to start looking more and more
attractive," he said.
King said on Wednesday he expected ratification of the
contract at both Ford and Chrysler.
He said the union pushed for the best deal under difficult
economic circumstances and that, if the UAW was successful in
organizing the U.S. plants of Japanese, South Korean and German
automakers, it would have more power to fight for higher pay
and benefits in future contracts.
Earlier this week, UAW Local 900, where 2,582 workers voted
from three plants, including the Michigan Assembly operation in
Wayne, voted 51 percent to reject the proposed contract.
The Ford ratification vote is scheduled to conclude on
Tuesday.
