BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
Dec 12 Ford Motor Co -
* Says elected William Kennard to Board of Directors; Kennard's appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2015
* Says William Kennard is currently chairman and co-founder of Velocitas Partners and a member of the operating executive board of Staple Street Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.