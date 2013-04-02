DETROIT, April 2 Ford Motor Co monthly sales conference call: * Us sales analyst says sees mid to high 15 million annual sales rate for March

us sales, including medium and heavy duty trucks * Us sales analyst says sees March us industry sales up about 4 percent * Us sales analyst says full-size pickups continue to outpace the US industry,

with year over year increase in March in the mid-high teens percentage wise * Senior US economist says the US housing sector recovery "in full swing" * Senior US economist says sees US economic gdp growing 2 percent to 2.5

percent this year * Senior US economist says sees full-year us industry sales in the range of 15

million to 16 million range, including medium and heavy trucks * Exec says overall average US incentive spend in March up just over $100

versus March last year