DETROIT Nov 4 Ford Motor Co :
* Issues five vehicle recalls in N America affecting more than
202,000 vehicles
* Says no injuries related to any of the recalls
* Says recalls about 27,600 Transit Connect vehicles from model
year 2014 for fuel and vapor line routing issue
* Says recalls about 90 Transit Connect vehicles from model
year 2015 for
potential fuel filter issue
* Says recalls about 38,600 Ford Crown Victoria, Mercury Grand
Marquis and
Lincoln Town Car vehicles from model years 2005-2011 for
potentially improper
repair in prior recall
* Says recalls about 950 F-150 trucks from model year 2014 for
brake pedal
position switch issue
* Says recalls about 135,000 Flex and F-150 vehicles from model
year 2014 for
passenger seat occupant classification sensing issue