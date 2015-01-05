BRIEF-Mesa flight attendants vote for strike authorization
* Mesa flight attendants, represented by AFA, voted 99.56 percent for strike authorization
DETROIT Jan 5 Ford Motor Co : * Says U.S. auto industry annual selling rate in December estimated at low to
mid 17 million range including medium and heavy trucks * Says expects industry sales in 2014 to finish at 16.8 million to 16.9 million
including medium and heavy trucks * Chief economist says US economy on track to grow 3 percent range or better
this year * Chief economist reiterates expects us industry sales this year in the range
of 16.8 million to 17.5 million including medium and heavy trucks * Says its overall incentive spend in December 2014 was down about $234 per
vehicle from December 2013, while average transaction prices were up about
$1,500 per vehicle from year ago * Says about 5 percent of f-series sales in December were the new 2015 model * Chief economist says expects low US gas prices to persist for some time
