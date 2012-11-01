DETROIT Nov 1 Ford Motor Co : * Says storm Sandy cut U.S. October auto sales by 20,000 to 25,000 vehicles * Says too early to predict impact of sandy on November U.S. auto sales * Says it expects U.S. October auto sales to be in "high 14 million range" on

annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks * Says storm Sandy cut U.S. October annualized selling rate for autos by

300,000 vehicles, to the the "high 14 million range" * Maintains 2012 U.S. auto sales forecast at 14.7 million, including medium and heavy

trucks