UPDATE 3-Allergan to buy fat-fighter Zeltiq Aesthetics for $2.48 bln
* Zeltiq shares jump 12.8 pct (Recasts first paragraph, adds details from conference call)
WAYNE, Michigan Nov 8 Ford Motor Co executive Jim Tetreault, head of the company's North American manufacturing, said: * Ford's North American plants operating at 114 percent of capacity
* Zeltiq shares jump 12.8 pct (Recasts first paragraph, adds details from conference call)
* Justyn Putnam reports 5.1 percent stake in Stanley Furniture Company Inc as of Jan 30 - sec filing
* Transgene and Leon Berard cancer center announce dosing of the first patient in a phase 1 immunotherapy clinical trial evaluating the intra-tumoral co-administration of Pexa-Vec plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) in solid cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)