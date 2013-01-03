DETROIT Jan 3 Ford Motor Co conference call: * Says expects December US annual selling rate finished in high 15 million

range including medium and heavy trucks * Says expects 2012 sales to finish at 14.8 million vehicles for 2012 including

medium and heavy trucks * Chief economist says sees global sales up this year supporting by ongoing

recovery in US and improving sales in china * Chief economist says sees us sales in 2013 in the 15 to 16 million vehicle

range including medium and heavy trucks * Chief economist says sees 80-85 million vehicle vehicles for total global

sales in 2013 * Chief economist says sees US economic gdp growing 2-2.5 percent in 2013 * Chief economist says several fiscal matters remain unresolved and will

continue to weigh on consumers but housing recovery a favorable development * Says fusion sales in first half of December affected by recall of car, but

back on track after christmas * Says average transaction price in December for pickup truck industry segment

down a little over $100 from last month, up $1,000 from previous year * Says full-size pickup truck incentive spend in December up about $100 from

November, but industry up $300 * Chief economist says sees China auto sales in 2013 of 19.5 million to 21.5

million * Chief economist says doesn't see auto credit constraints in US at this

juncture