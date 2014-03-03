UPDATE 1-Sears flags going concern doubts
March 21 Retailer Sears Holdings Corp, which has struggled with years of losses and declining sales, warned on Tuesday about its ability to continue as a going concern.
DETROIT, March 3 Ford Motor Co monthly US sales conference call: * US sales analyst says February industry annual sales rate of high 15 million
including medium and heavy trucks * US sales analyst says February industry sales started off slow but the pace
improved through the month * US sales chief says industry sales have good momentum heading into March * Senior US economist says US economy on track to grow 2.5 percent or better
this year * US sales chief says industry demand was "robust" when consumers not held back
by weather * US sales chief says expects strong industry sales in spring
March 21 Andrew Puzder, who withdrew as nominee for U.S. Labor Secretary in the new Trump administration, is stepping down as chief executive of CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc in April, the parent of the Carl's Jr and Hardee's restaurant chains said on Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS, March 21 Kohl's Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday the department store operator needs to "change faster" in order to remain a strong competitor to online and brick-and-mortar retailers.