DETROIT Dec 2 Ford Motor Co monthly US sales call: * Says expects US auto industry annual sales pace in November in the mid-17

million vehicle range including medium and heavy trucks * Says expects US auto industry sales for full year in 2014 will finish at

about 16.8 million vehicles including medium and heavy trucks * Chief economist says company sees 2015 US auto industry sales in range of

16.8 million to 17.5 million including medium and heavy trucks