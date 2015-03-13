DETROIT, March 13 Ford Motor Co :
* Americas president Hinrichs says ongoing launch of F-Series
pickup on
schedule with start of production Friday at 2nd plant, in
Kansas City
* Americas president Hinrichs says working with suppliers for
F-Series to make
sure they get up to speed as production at the two plants
accelerates
* Americas president Hinrichs says pace of sales of new
F-Series faster than
company expected
* Americas president Hinrichs says will start building more of
the F-Series
trucks for fleet customers once production accelerates in
Kansas City in the
2nd quarter
* Americas president Hinrichs says will see more pronounced
spread on retail
and fleet u.s. sales of F-Series in March than in February
when retail was up
and fleet was down
* Americas president Hinrichs says March sales will be solid
and up slightly on
the retail side but down overall due to the decline in fleet
sales