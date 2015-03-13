DETROIT, March 13 Ford Motor Co : * Americas president Hinrichs says ongoing launch of F-Series pickup on

schedule with start of production Friday at 2nd plant, in Kansas City * Americas president Hinrichs says working with suppliers for F-Series to make

sure they get up to speed as production at the two plants accelerates * Americas president Hinrichs says pace of sales of new F-Series faster than

company expected * Americas president Hinrichs says will start building more of the F-Series

trucks for fleet customers once production accelerates in Kansas City in the

2nd quarter * Americas president Hinrichs says will see more pronounced spread on retail

and fleet u.s. sales of F-Series in March than in February when retail was up

and fleet was down * Americas president Hinrichs says March sales will be solid and up slightly on

the retail side but down overall due to the decline in fleet sales