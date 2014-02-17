ISTANBUL Feb 17 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan's net profit fell 6 percent year-on-year in 2013 to 641.5 million lira ($294 million), its results showed, below a Reuters poll forecast of 670.2 million lira.

The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales rose around 17 percent to 11.4 billion lira last year, compared with a poll forecast of 11.3 billion. ($1 = 2.1810 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)