ISTANBUL Feb 21 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan said on Tuesday its net profit jumped 31 percent to 662 million lira ($380 million) in 2011 from 504.6 million lira a year earlier.

The company, a partnership of Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales rose 36.6 percent to 10.45 billion lira last year. ($1 = 1.7429 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)