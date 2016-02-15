Nikkei slips to 4-month low on mounting North Korea worries
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
ISTANBUL Feb 15 Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey's Koc Holding, posted a 42 percent rise in net profit to 841.9 million lira ($287 million) in 2015, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
Revenue grew 40 percent to 16.75 billion lira last year, the company said.
($1 = 2.9288 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT