Aug 21 Efforts to reach a settlement regarding
faulty mortgage foreclosure processes have hit a snag as bank
executives and U.S. officials debate whether banks should get
broad legal protection from state officials for mortgage-related
claims, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Federal and state officials are seeking penalties of $20
billion to $25 billion for the claims.
Wall Street firms and state and federal officials are
continuing efforts to settle investigations sparked by
allegations of "robo-signing" and other questionable foreclosure
practices that came to light last fall.
The legal protections sought by the banks includes loan
origination, securitization and servicing practices, fair
lending procedures, use of the Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, an industry owned loan registry that often acts as an
agent for owners of mortgage loans, people familiar with the
discussions told the newspaper.
"The reason the banks would settle or pay anywhere near $20
billion to $25 billion is to get this behind them," one person
familiar with the banks' thinking told the newspaper. "There is
no reason the banks would pay that amount of money and leave
their flank exposed," the person told the paper.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)