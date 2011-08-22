Aug 21 Efforts to reach a settlement regarding faulty mortgage foreclosure processes have hit a snag as bank executives and U.S. officials debate whether banks should get broad legal protection from state officials for mortgage-related claims, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Federal and state officials are seeking penalties of $20 billion to $25 billion for the claims.

Wall Street firms and state and federal officials are continuing efforts to settle investigations sparked by allegations of "robo-signing" and other questionable foreclosure practices that came to light last fall.

The legal protections sought by the banks includes loan origination, securitization and servicing practices, fair lending procedures, use of the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, an industry owned loan registry that often acts as an agent for owners of mortgage loans, people familiar with the discussions told the newspaper.

"The reason the banks would settle or pay anywhere near $20 billion to $25 billion is to get this behind them," one person familiar with the banks' thinking told the newspaper. "There is no reason the banks would pay that amount of money and leave their flank exposed," the person told the paper. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)