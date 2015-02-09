Feb 9 Members of the U.S. armed forces will
receive $123.4 million as a first round of payments is made
under a federal law to protect service members from
foreclosures, in conjunction with the $25 billion nationwide
mortgage settlement reached in February 2012.
The U.S. Department of Justice, which announced the payments
on Monday, said 666 service members and their co-borrowers will
receive $88 million from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells
Fargo & Co, Citigroup Inc and Ally Financial Inc
.
Another 286 service members and their co-borrowers
previously received $35.4 million under a 2011 settlement with
Bank of America Corp, the Justice Department said.
Lenders had been accused of violating the Servicemembers
Civil Relief Act, which prohibits non-judicial foreclosures
against service members who are on or recently left active duty,
and took out their mortgages before their service began.
The foreclosures at issue took place between Jan. 1, 2006
and April 4, 2012, the Justice Department said.
"Service members should never have to worry about losing
their home to an illegal foreclosure while they are serving our
country," Acting Associate Attorney General Stuart Delery said
in a statement.
The banks have cooperated with the government to compensate
affected service members, the Justice Department said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)